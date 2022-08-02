Construction underway for Driscoll Children's Hospital - faculty already looking to fill positions

Construction is underway at the site of the Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The building won't be finished any time soon, but the hospital is starting now when it comes to staffing up.

The hospital staff is looking to recruit for 500 positions, but they're particularly looking to hire for neonatal registered nurses and neonatal intensive care nurses.

The Driscoll Children's Hospital is having a hiring event Wednesday between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen in Pharr.