Channel 5 News, HEB partner up to provide school supplies to Valley students
It's back to school time.
Channel 5 News is teaming up with HEB to make sure students across the Rio Grande Valley have what they need when they head back to the classroom.
If you'd like to donate, go up to any check-out counter in HEB and ask to donate to our school supply drive.
The money will go toward school supply kits that will have the essentials for students. They'll be given to students in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.
Each kit costs $7 to put together, but anything you can give will be greatly appreciated.
This school supply drive will run until August 15th.
