Channel 5 News hosting organ donation registration drive in memory of former sports director Dave Brown
Channel 5 News continues to honor our former sports director, Dave Brown.
Dave was the face of Valley sports for over 40 years, and as a kidney transplant recipient, he was a strong advocate for organ donations.
We’re teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance for an organ donation registration drive on Friday, June 21 at our Weslaco location to get as many people signed up to become an organ donor.
Watch the video above for more information.
