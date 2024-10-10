Chemical leak at Houston-area plant kills 2 workers and injures several others, prompting city-wide shelter-in-place

Emergency personnel respond to a chemical release in Deer Park, Texas on October 10. KTRK via CNN Newsource

Originally Published: 10 OCT 24 20:53 ET

(CNN) — A chemical leak at a PEMEX oil refinery in Deer Park, Texas, on Thursday has killed two people and injured five workers, the company said, prompting shelter-in-place orders for all residents of the city Thursday.

The leak happened around 4:20 p.m., sending hydrogen sulfide – a colorless and potentially toxic gas – seeping into the air at the plant, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Two bodies have been found at the scene and at least 35 others were “triaged,” the sheriff said at a Thursday night news conference. It is unclear how many were treated on-site or brought to a medical facility.

Shelter-in-place orders were issued for the city of Deer Park, as well as some residents of neighboring Pasadena, as city emergency officials told residents to stay indoors, close all windows and doors, and turn off their air-conditioners. The orders have since been lifted after air-monitoring determined no hazardous chemicals had permeated the surrounding community, city officials said.

“We’ve not gotten any air monitoring reports to show that anything has gotten into the community that would be a concern to any constituents in Deer Park,” Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton said, noting air monitoring will be ongoing.

Hydrogen sulfide, commonly used in oil and gas refining, has a pungent “rotten egg” smell that may linger in the air, Mouton said.

State Highway 225 was briefly closed near Beltway 8 but has since been reopened, the sheriff said.

Just last month, the residents of Deer Park contended with a pipeline fire that erupted when an SUV slammed into a liquid natural gas valve along its border with La Porte. The days-long blaze damaged nearby homes, melted vehicles and led to the evacuation of about 100 homes southeast of Houston.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.