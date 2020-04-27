Chris Perez Hopeful to Find ‘Big McAllen Energy’ in Cine El Rey Performance

MCALLEN – For the first time in nearly 20 years, the husband of the late “Queen of Tejano” is coming off a music hiatus and he’s doing it in the Rio Grande Valley.

Chris Perez is in the Valley for that "BME": Big McAllen Energy. His band will take the stage of Cine El Rey on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.

“We were under the power of something else. You rehearse all the time, you get your show ready, but there's just these certain shows that seem to take on this different kind of energy for the better,” said Perez on his past experience performing in McAllen.

Time off the stage has given Perez room to grow. He’s learned to appreciate moments, such as the times before and after a live show that are nostalgic of the Selena days.

