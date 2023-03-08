x

Circle K ofrece 30 centavos de descuento por galon en Mcallen y Harlingen

6 hours 18 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, March 08 2023 Mar 8, 2023 March 08, 2023 2:38 PM March 08, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Hoy anuncian que la tienda, Circle K tiene una oferta en el consumo de gasolina de 30 centavos de descuento por galón entre las 3 y las 7 p.m. hora local durante.

Esto es hoy y mañana jueves, 9 de marzo, en Circle K participantes en todo Texas, incluidos Harlingen y McAllen.

