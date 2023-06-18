City of Brownsville celebrates Juneteenth in annual gala

Some Valley cities are celebrating Juneteenth.

People in Brownsville celebrated last night with their second annual Juneteenth gala.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino spoke on why it's important to recognized Juneteenth, even in the Valley where there's a small population of black people.

"For the people who put it together, our African American community, we want them to know, I want them to know, how much they're appreciated and how much we value their impact and addition to our local Hispanic communities," Trevino said.

Edinburg had their second annual Juneteenth gala on Saturday.

A reminder that Juneteenth is on Monday.