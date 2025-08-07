City of Donna holds third annual Purple Heart Day

The city of Donna held their third annual Purple Heart Day on Thursday.

It's put on by the Knights of Columbus and honors the local Purple Heart recipients. The ceremony includes a reading of their names and Donna Mayor David Moreno highlights the importance of the event.

"We're here to pay honor to those that were wounded in action, that gave the ultimate sacrifice," Moreno said.

The mayor added, he wants veterans to know they're grateful to them and their families for their service and sacrifice.