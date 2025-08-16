City of Edinburg warns residents of suspicious emails

The city of Edinburg is warning residents of possible phishing attempts that is targeting the community.

According to a news release, the fraudulent emails appear as an official message from the city of Edinburg Planning and Zoning Commission. The email requests payment for an "application approval fee."

The fake email is sent from planning.co.cityofedinburg@usa.com, but it is not a legitimate city email address, according to the news release.

The news release said while the message may look official, it is not. Residents should not respond or click on any links in that email, nor should they send payment.

Any residents who receive a suspicious email and want to verify if it's real or not, should call 956-388-8204 or utilize department phone numbers listed on the city website.