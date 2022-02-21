City of Edinburg working to become music friendly community

The city of Edinburg is taking steps to be a part of the state's music friendly community program.

The city has to complete a total of nine steps in order to be recognized as a music friendly city. So far, they've completed three, including an informational workshop to provide them with helpful resources, but there's still a long road ahead.

One of the next steps is to establish a music directory.

"Part of a music friendly city would be to hire from within that directory," said Edinburg's Assistant director of cultural arts Magdiel Castle. "Musicians would get funding through their performances as part of-- if they register through the music friendly program."

Aside from that, the city is also working on establishing an advisory committee to come up with more ways the city can better help musicians.

If you're interested in being a part of that committee, they're currently accepting applications.

Visit edinburgarts.com/getinvolved to download an application.