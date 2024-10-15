City of McAllen breaks ground on new campsite

The city of McAllen officially broke ground on a new campsite.

Plans for the campsite were announced last February. The campsite, named Kappler Park, is located on north 23rd Street, a little over a mile away from Sanchez Elementary School.

The campsite will have trails, an archery range and fishing piers.

The total project costs nearly $2 million and was paid for with a mix of state, federal and local funding.

The campsite will take six to nine months to complete.