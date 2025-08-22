City of McAllen holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new park

People in McAllen can now enjoy a new park.

The Morris-Perez Park is a joint collaboration between the city of McAllen and McAllen Independent School District.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday. The park is open to students and the entire community.

McAllen ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez says the school district decided to use some of their land for the new park.

"This land was not being utilized like it was supposed to. So in partnering with the city, we decided to provide the land, and then they provided the development of the land into a park," Gutierrez said.

The park cost a total of $1.4 million, which was under budget.

The Morris-Perez Park is now open seven days a week from morning until 11 p.m.