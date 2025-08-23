City of McAllen offering rental assistance to eligible residents

Residents in McAllen have a chance to sign up for rental assistance with the city.

According to the city, the Tenant Based Rental Assistance program is designed to aid extremely low-income households who are struggling to pay rent and help them regain housing stability and prevent homelessness.

The deadline to apply for the program is Thursday, August 28. Residents can sign up in person at the Las Palmas Community Center, located at 1921 N. 25th Street. The center is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To be eligible, residents must live in McAllen, be a U.S. citizen, meet income requirements and provide proof of income.