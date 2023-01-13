City of Mercedes sees economic growth

Big things are happening in Mercedes as new developments and businesses are coming in to attract more people.

A brand new Chik-Fil-A recently opened, and soon there will be a Flying J's Traveling Center.

More business means more jobs and popular franchises, and also give people a reason to stay. According to Mercedes City Commissioner Jacob C. Howell, the city hasn't seen growth like this in 17 years. Now they are preparing for what they hope will be an economic boom.

"It's going to bring job opportunities and revenue to the city and community of Mercedes," Howell said. "And the most important thing that we're seeing is development of homes for people that want to come to the city."

The new housing development is still in its initial stages, and people can even expect to see more storefronts.

The city says they are also inviting people internationally to come to visit and spend their time shopping at the popular Mercedes Outlets.

