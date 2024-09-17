City of Mission looking to hire more first responders

As more people and businesses move to the city of Mission, the city's top safety officials share the same concern.

“The city is growing rapidly, and we need to keep up with the demand of the calls,” Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres said.

It’s a sentiment shared by Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia.

“We're needing more inspectors and investigators to keep up,” Garcia said.

To keep up with the growth, the city council approved more man power for both departments.

The fire department will open up four new positions, three of which will go to the department’s EMS service.

“We're needing more people to have a healthy rotation of our personnel as they rotate onto the fire truck, then onto the ambulance, that way we can avoid burnout,” Garcia said.

The fourth position will be added to the fire prevention team. Salaries for the four positions will come from the general fund.

Ten new officers will be added to the city’s police department. Two of them will be designated mental health officers.

“We wanna make sure we don't confuse a mental health episode with someone committing a crime, there's a big difference,” Torres said.

The mental health officers’ positions will be funded through a federal grant. The other eight officers will be funded through a grant that requires police to engage and communicate with the community.

Watch the video above for the full story.