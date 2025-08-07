City of Pharr hosts Small Business Summit

The city of Pharr is hosting the governor's Small Business Summit.

It happened on Thursday at the Pepe Salinas Recreation Center. The event helped business owners learn useful tips to help their business thrive and help them make connections in the community.

"Being a business owner, sometimes you look back, like 20 years ago and think, you know, I wish I would've had these type of sessions that I would've attended to be better prepared and equipped," RGV College Founder and CEO Annabelle Palomo said.

The summit provided attendees with information on potential grants for their businesses.