City of Pharr to distribute fans to Hidalgo County residents

Saturday, July 19 2025

The city of Pharr is partnering with the Salvation Army McAllen and HEB to give away fans to those who need one.

According to a Facebook post, the Fan Drive Distribution is scheduled for Monday, July 21 at the Pharr Event Center, located at 3000 N. Cage Boulevard.

The distribution will be a drive through and will limit one fan per vehicle. Those who show up must show proof of Hidalgo County residency, like a driver's license or a utility bill.

The event begins at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

