City of Pharr waives fencing permit, shingle replacement fees

A lot of Rio Grande Valley residents are starting the re-building process after their homes were damaged by last weekend's storms.

Pharr resident Rogelio Rodriguez and his wife went to Matt's Building Materials to buy the supplies they needed to fix their fence.

He was only able to afford three pieces of wood and a bag of cement.

"The wood is expensive, and I don't have enough money to buy it all at once," Rodriguez said.

He says he can't afford to fix his fence all at once, nor afford a contractor to help.

Residents in Pharr are also dealing with their own home repairs due to the high wind's from the storms. The city of Pharr decided to help those residents who suffered from storm damage.

The Building and Code Compliance Department will waive the $5 fence permit fee, plus the $110 roof shingle replacement fee. This is only for residents who were affected by the storms.

Fees will be prioritized and waived until May 14.