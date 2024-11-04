Claudio Torres Impressing the Valley
"I love football and I think it's my number one sport," Claudio Torres said after being asked if he preferred soccer or football.
At the moment, Torres is among the top 10 players in 3 different categories. Rushing yards, receiving yards and points scored.
It also helps being a state champ soccer player knowing when to change gears and making the right read to blow by defenders.
