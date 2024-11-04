x

Claudio Torres Impressing the Valley

Claudio Torres Impressing the Valley
2 hours 31 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, November 03 2024 Nov 3, 2024 November 03, 2024 11:53 PM November 03, 2024 in Sports

"I love football and I think it's my number one sport," Claudio Torres said after being asked if he preferred soccer or football. 

At the moment, Torres is among the top 10 players in 3 different categories. Rushing yards, receiving yards and points scored.

It also helps being a state champ soccer player knowing when to change gears and making the right read to blow by defenders. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days