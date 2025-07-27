Closure of Weslaco street announced as part of trail improvement project

Photo credit: City of Weslaco

A portion of Westgate Drive in Weslaco will be closed for three weeks, the city announced.

The closure goes into effect on Monday, July 28. Westgate Drive from 6th Street through 18th Street will be closed.

“We encourage all drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes to ensure a safe and smooth commute,” the city said.

As previously reported, the closure will go into effect so that Hidalgo County Precinct 1 can build a pedestrian tunnel and drainage system in the area to benefit the precinct’s hike and bike trial.

