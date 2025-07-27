Closure of Weslaco street announced as part of trail improvement project
A portion of Westgate Drive in Weslaco will be closed for three weeks, the city announced.
The closure goes into effect on Monday, July 28. Westgate Drive from 6th Street through 18th Street will be closed.
“We encourage all drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes to ensure a safe and smooth commute,” the city said.
As previously reported, the closure will go into effect so that Hidalgo County Precinct 1 can build a pedestrian tunnel and drainage system in the area to benefit the precinct’s hike and bike trial.
RELATED STORY: Concerns raised after land cleared along Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Hike & Bike Trail
More News
News Video
-
4 juveniles detained after shooting ends in crash, Weslaco police say
-
Rio Hondo teen to celebrate her quinceañera early due to vision issues
-
Harlingen doctor running for Congress meets with the community
-
Investigation underway in Weslaco neighborhood
-
Harlingen doctor running for Congress holds meet and greet
Sports Video
-
Houston Rockets sign Guard JD Davison to a Two-Way contract
-
RGV Vipers Wheelchair basketball team host the Corpus Christi Rimz for an...
-
UTRGV Men's and Women's soccer announce 2025 schedule
-
Recapping the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Cowboys hoping young offensive lineman can fill the void left by retired...