Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career
Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement earlier this month.
The Sabercats head football coach completed seven seasons in the RGV and established a run of winning that's in rarified air. 71-12 leading Vela. Only five regular season losses. In his 20 years as a head coach in south Texas he racked up 171 total wins.
While Vela fans may be sad for Campbell's departure, his adversaries no longer have to face one of the valley's most productive coaches. Click on the video above to hear what they had to say.
More News
News Video
-
Following recent arrests, Alton police reminding residents to not illegally dump tires
-
State vote on potential trade of Cameron County park land to SpaceX...
-
Family of slain DPS trooper testifies as punishment phase for Victor Godinez...
-
Weslaco ISD opening thrift store operated by students with special needs
-
Driver charged in fatal 2023 Brownsville migrant crash pleads not guilty to...