Coaches reflect on Edinburg Vela HC Campbell's career

1 hour 6 seconds ago Wednesday, January 24 2024 Jan 24, 2024 January 24, 2024 11:24 PM January 24, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

Edinburg Vela HFC John Campbell announced his retirement earlier this month.

The Sabercats head football coach completed seven seasons in the RGV and established a run of winning that's in rarified air. 71-12 leading Vela. Only five regular season losses. In his 20 years as a head coach in south Texas he racked up 171 total wins.

While Vela fans may be sad for Campbell's departure, his adversaries no longer have to face one of the valley's most productive coaches. Click on the video above to hear what they had to say.

