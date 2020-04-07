Coast Guard orders cruise companies to form medical plans

GALVESTON, Texas - The U.S. Coast Guard has determined that crew members on cruise ships in Galveston present a public health risk of spreading the new coronavirus and urged operators to form medical plans to care for sick workers. In letters sent Friday to Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, Coast Guard Capt. K.D. Oditt said the vessels’ crews pose “an unacceptable risk” of spreading COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The Galveston County Daily News reported Tuesday that no passengers are on the ships, but they carry thousands of workers.

