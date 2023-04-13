Coffee with Coaches: Edcouch-Elsa's Robert Capello

EDCOUCH-ELSA, TEXAS --

Valley coaching legend Robert Capello earned 1,000 career victories over his 30 years coaching at Edcouch-Elsa and made his way into several Hall of Fames.

The winningest Hispanic coach in the nation recently released a memoir-- "A Migrant Miracle: From the Cotton Fields to the Athletic Fields" -- Capello talks about the process behind creating his new book in the newest edition of Bella's Coffee with Coaches. Watch above: