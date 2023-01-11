x

Coffee with Coaches: Edinburg High’s Zeke Cuellar

57 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, January 11 2023 Jan 11, 2023 January 11, 2023 9:47 PM January 11, 2023 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

With basketball season underway, Channel 5’s Bella Michaels sat down with Edinburg High Schoolboy’s basketball Coach Zeke Cuellar on the latest edition of “Coffee with Coaches.” 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

