College Park Defeats RGV 117-112
EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team dropped a 117-112 decision to the College Park Skyhawks Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.
The Vipers (11-21) struggled behind the arc, making just eight of their 42 three-point attempts.
Armoni Brooks led the Skyhawks (16-15) with a game high 32 points, while Jaron Blossomgame paced RGV with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
The Vipers return to their home court Thursday night as they take on Agua Caliente at 7pm.
You can watch the game live on 5.2 Somos El Valle or cable channel 1240.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood