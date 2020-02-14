College Park Defeats RGV 117-112

EDINBURG - The Valley's pro basketball team dropped a 117-112 decision to the College Park Skyhawks Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vipers (11-21) struggled behind the arc, making just eight of their 42 three-point attempts.

Armoni Brooks led the Skyhawks (16-15) with a game high 32 points, while Jaron Blossomgame paced RGV with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vipers return to their home court Thursday night as they take on Agua Caliente at 7pm.

You can watch the game live on 5.2 Somos El Valle or cable channel 1240.