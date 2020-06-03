College Signings: June 2nd
WESLACO - Athletes signings their NLI's to continue their academic and athletic careers.
Check out the signings from Tuesday June 2nd.
More News
News Video
-
Valley representatives support local protests calling for positive change, share ideas to...
-
Jury trials on hold in Hidalgo County due to pandemic can create...
-
Pandemic Q&A: June 2
-
Contractor receives $125K bond after charged with theft in Mission
-
Black family shares experiences of racism living in the Valley