College Signings: June 9th
WESLACO - Athletes signings their NLI's to continue their academic and athletic careers.
Check out the signings from Tuesday June 9th.
More News
News Video
-
Around 400 street lights in South McAllen in the works to be...
-
Black community in the Valley reacts to Pharr commissioners social media comment
-
Live Q&A: Dr. Christopher Romero - Valley Baptist Medical Center
-
Black-owned businesses in the Valley see jump in support amid nationwide movement
-
36-year-old identified as victim killed in Weslaco shooting that led to manhunt