Community mourning after two Harlingen girls killed in mobile home fire

Two girls were declared dead at the scene of a mobile home fire, according to Harlingen assistant fire Chief Ruben Balboa.

The fire happened Sunday at around 11:34 p.m. at the 500 block of Emerald Drive.

According to Balboa, five children lived at the home with their single mother. The mobile home was declared a total loss.

The victims were identified as 11-year-old Alexia and 13-year-old Yulissa. Both were Harlingen CISD students who were supposed to start school on Tuesday.

A neighbor said she tried to get the girls out, but the fire was too strong

“We tried our best,” Sandra Garza said. “I ran over there to help. My neighbor next to us ran too. We tried kicking the door open and the flames came out… The oldest sister was yelling, ‘please take my sisters out, please please,’ and that's why we ran that way."

Garza said her grandchildren were friends with Alexia and Yulissa.

Investigators are still piecing together who was home at the time and what caused the fire.

The justice of the peace who pronounced the girls dead said they were found in the back of the mobile home in what looked like a bathroom.

The Harlingen Professional Firefighters Association, who works alongside the American Red Cross, is stepping in to offer their support. The association provided the family with a $1,000 H-E-B gift card, and is paying for a room at a hotel for the family.

“We're there when everything hits the fan, and it's horrible for them, and we just realize that we want to be able to do more,” association President Evan Mann said.

Garza said the community is now keeping the family in their prayers as they grieve.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family with funeral arraignments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a statement, Harlingen CISD said they are deeply saddened by the loss of two of their students. See the statement below:

"Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and the entire school community during this difficult time. In response, we are mobilizing a team of counselors to provide mental health support. Beginning tomorrow, a team of counselors will be present at the affected campuses to offer emotional support and guidance to both students and staff. These services will remain available in the coming days as needed. At Harlingen CISD, the well-being of our students is our highest priority. We recognize that healing takes time and that every student processes grief differently. Our commitment is to ensure that no student feels alone and that every individual has access to the care and resources they need.”

Watch the video above for the full story.