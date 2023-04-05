Comunidad: Amigos del Valle proporciona ayuda para crear mejores hábitos alimenticios
En el segmento Comunidad, Anita Jenny, directora del programa de nutrición conocido como Amigos Del Valle, visita nuestros estudios para informar a la comunidad sobre la organización sin fines de lucro cuyo objetivo es ayudar a crear mejores hábitos alimenticios.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
