Comunidad: Amigos del Valle proporciona ayuda para crear mejores hábitos alimenticios

1 hour 58 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 7:00 PM April 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV

En el segmento Comunidad, Anita Jenny, directora del programa de nutrición conocido como Amigos Del Valle, visita nuestros estudios para informar a la comunidad sobre la organización sin fines de lucro cuyo objetivo es ayudar a crear mejores hábitos alimenticios.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

