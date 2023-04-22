x

Comunidad: Beneficios para las empresas al ser validados

7 hours 38 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, April 22 2023 Apr 22, 2023 April 22, 2023 1:03 PM April 22, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Marianela Aguirre

Hilda Martínez, presidenta del Buró de Mejores Negocios del Sur de Texas, nos habla de los beneficios al estar dado de alta con el Buró de Mejores Negocios.

