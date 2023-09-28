x

Comunidad: ¡Conozca a la mascota de la semana, Braxton!

3 hours 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2023 Sep 28, 2023 September 28, 2023 5:19 PM September 28, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Comunidad, el cachorro Braxton visita nuestros estudios desde el RGV Humane Society - Harlingen en busca de un hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days