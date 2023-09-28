Comunidad: ¡Conozca a la mascota de la semana, Braxton!
En Comunidad, el cachorro Braxton visita nuestros estudios desde el RGV Humane Society - Harlingen en busca de un hogar permanente.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Man charged in San Benito police chase accused of firing at officers
-
Texas Syndicate gang member charged following standoff with Mission police
-
McAllen international named official airport of the UTRGV Vaqueros
-
Pet of the Week: Braxton, the Labrador mix
-
New UTRGV program to help students land jobs in the Valley