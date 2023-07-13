x

Comunidad: ¡Conozca a nuestra mascota de la semana, la gatita Shakira!

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En comunidad, Maribel Orellana, oficial del control de animales de Weslaco, viene a nuestros estudios para presentarnos a nuestra mascota de la semana, la gatita Shakira.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

