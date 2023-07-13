Comunidad: ¡Conozca a nuestra mascota de la semana, la gatita Shakira!
En comunidad, Maribel Orellana, oficial del control de animales de Weslaco, viene a nuestros estudios para presentarnos a nuestra mascota de la semana, la gatita Shakira.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD resumes after school program for elementary school students
-
State agency helps Valley residents apply for benefits
-
NextDecade confirms billions in funding for creation of LNG facility at the...
-
Elderly couple dead following murder-suicide, Mission police say
-
Cameron County DA names person of interest in disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships