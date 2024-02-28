Comunidad: ¡Conozca a nuestra mascota de la semana, Taquito y Salsa!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano del Weslaco Animal Care Services visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos a los perros Taquito y Salsa, quienes están en busca de un hogar.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
