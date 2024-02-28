x

Comunidad: ¡Conozca a nuestra mascota de la semana, Taquito y Salsa!

2 hours 59 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024 Feb 28, 2024 February 28, 2024 3:23 PM February 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Barragan

En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano del Weslaco Animal Care Services visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos a los perros Taquito y Salsa, quienes están en busca de un hogar.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

