Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Rodrigo!

5 hours 5 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2023 Sep 21, 2023 September 21, 2023 4:32 PM September 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Comunidad, Maria Villagomez, del Río Grande Valley Humane Society de Harlingen, viene a nuestros estudios para presentar a la mascota de la semana, el cachorro Rodrigo.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

