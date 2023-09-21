Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Rodrigo!
En Comunidad, Maria Villagomez, del Río Grande Valley Humane Society de Harlingen, viene a nuestros estudios para presentar a la mascota de la semana, el cachorro Rodrigo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
