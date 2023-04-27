x

Comunidad: Cuidados de la piel para los diabéticos

By: Paulina Marin

Hoy en el segmento de la entrevista hablamos más a detalle sobre la diabetes y los diferentes cuidados que existen para su piel.

Los diabéticos tienden a tener la piel muy reseca y por tal motivo tienden a necesitar un poco más de hidratación es su piel, y para ello existen spas en el Valle donde pueden recibir tratamientos de cuidado especial.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

