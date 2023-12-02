Comunidad: Inicia el evento Winter Wonderland en Pharr
Vanessa Soto de la Ciudad de Pharr los invita al evento navideño 'Winter Wonderland' que se realizara en el centro de la ciudad de Pharr.
En el Winter Wonderland habrá vendedores, comida, diversión para toda la familia, oportunidades para fotografías y música en vivo.
Ahí mismo estarán encendiendo el pino de navidad a las 7:00 PM
El evento es de 6:00 PM hasta las 11:00 PM en el Pharr Downtown Park
Para más información, visite la página web de la ciudad.
