Comunidad: Inicia el evento Winter Wonderland en Pharr

6 hours 12 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, December 01 2023 Dec 1, 2023 December 01, 2023 6:01 PM December 01, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Vanessa Soto de la Ciudad de Pharr los invita al evento navideño 'Winter Wonderland' que se realizara en el centro de la ciudad de Pharr.

En el Winter Wonderland habrá vendedores, comida, diversión para toda la familia, oportunidades para fotografías y música en vivo.

Ahí mismo estarán encendiendo el pino de navidad a las 7:00 PM

El evento es de 6:00 PM hasta las 11:00 PM en el Pharr Downtown Park

Para más información, visite la página web de la ciudad.

