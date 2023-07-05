x

Comunidad: Organización en el condado Hidalgo ofrece programa para prevenir la violencia familiar

2 hours 44 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, July 05 2023 Jul 5, 2023 July 05, 2023 4:58 PM July 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Rosa Hernández, jefe de enfermería forense, y Patricia Lerma, defensora del tribunal del Distrito 92 de la unidad víctimas del crimen, visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca del trabajo que realiza la organización "County Family Violence Task Force" en favor de la importancia de conocer y prevenir la violencia familiar. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days