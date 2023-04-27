x

Comunidad: Organización Practice Mercy busca brindar apoyo a personas vulnerables

By: Nicolas Quintero

Alma Ruth, fundadora y directora de Practice Mercy, visita nuestros estudios para compartirnos la misión de esta organización sin fines de lucro, la cual se dedica a brindar asistencia y apoyo para mujeres y niños extremadamente vulnerables, principalmente a lo largo de la frontera de Texas y México.

