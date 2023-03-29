Comunidad: South Texas Ecoturism Center ofrece actividades de aprendizaje
En el segmento de Comunidad, Pablo Medrano del South Texas Ecoturism Center habla sobre las atracciones y actividades que pueden disfrutar en el centro al mismo tiempo que promueve alguno de los eventos que se aproximan este mes que viene.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
