x

Comunidad: Tienda de moda en Edinburg ofrece ropa y accesorios

4 hours 15 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 1:24 PM July 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Jannet Jenning, propietaria de "Rep Shop", visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de su negocio y la variedad de accesorios que ofrece a la comunidad del Valle. 

Puede visitar la tienda en la siguiente dirección: The Society 204 E. Cano Suite 103 Edinburg, Texas 7853.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days