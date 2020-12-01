CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies

The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season.

Tamaladas were no exception.

In Brownsville, where the Tamalada Ladies have gathered for 71 years to make tamales together, the pandemic didn't stop the tradition — but it looks much different.

They're wearing masks and sitting at different tables to follow social distancing guidelines.

"It's horrible. Horrible," said Chickie Samano, who organizes the annual tamalada. "But we're here."

Samano's mother started the annual tradition in 1949.

"I love it. I just grew up with it," said Cel Galindo. "I remember — granny would start with the tamales and cleaning them. And she'd let me cut them."

They're hoping that next year will be different.

Watch the video for the full story.