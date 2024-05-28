x

Condado Cameron: Día de votación

2 hours 22 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, May 28 2024 May 28, 2024 May 28, 2024 2:31 PM May 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En este momento, las votaciones en el condado Cameron avanzan sin contratiempos, donde varias carreras están en la boleta electoral. 

Una de las vacantes más solicitadas es para el puesto de sheriff. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

