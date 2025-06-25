x

Condado Hidalgo ofrece guía de preparación ante el manejo de emergencias

1 hour 6 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 6:04 PM June 25, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El condado Hidalgo emitió una guía de preparación para el manejo de emergencias con pasos a seguir.

Que podrían salvar vidas antes, durante y después de desastres naturales, tales como huracanes, inundaciones, incendios y calor extremo.

En esta guía la recomendación es preparar un Kit, realizar en plan de emergencia, y mantenerse informado.

Para descargar la guía gratuitamente, ingrese al link haciendo clic aquí 

