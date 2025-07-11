Congress members sign letter demanding accountability in death of Angelina Resendiz

More than a dozen members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus signed a letter demanding answers in the death of Brownsville sailor Angelina Resendiz, whose body was found last month in Virginia.

A news release from the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said the letter was sent to Navy Secretary John Phelan.

As previously reported, Resendiz was a culinary specialist with the U.S. Navy who had been living at the Norfolk Naval Station for more than a year and was last seen on May 29.

Her body was found on June 9 in a wooded area near the station.

Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle, has previously spoken out against the Navy and accused them of not taking the steps to protect Resendiz after she was reported missing.

READ MORE: Mother of Angelina Resendiz attends memorial at Naval Station Norfolk

“The Navy has a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of the men and women who take an oath to defend our country,” the letter states. “When a service member goes missing, their next of kin should be provided with relevant and accurate information as soon as possible, and an investigation should be launched immediately.”

An unidentified Navy sailor is in pre-trial confinement in connection with Resendiz's death, and has yet to be charged.

