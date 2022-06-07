Congressman: Hidalgo County Head Start Will Receive Nearly $14 Million Grant

WESLACO – The Hidalgo County Head Start program will receive a nearly $14 million grant, a Texas congressman announced on Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, announced on Thursday the $13,856,191 grant, which will assist 3,690 children and their families in Hidalgo County.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Head Start helps children from low-income families with education, health and social services.

Hidalgo County Head Start Program Executive Director Teresa Flores said 10 school districts will benefit from the grant: Edinburg CISD, McAllen ISD, Mission CISD, La Joya ISD, Edcouch ISD, Monte Alto ISD, Weslaco ISD, Progreso ISD, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD and Mercedes ISD.

"Our children benefit from a highly individualized program of dual language instruction using a research based curricula and assessment tools with the services of three educators (a Head Start teacher, a district teacher and a Head Start assistant teacher) with 22 or fewer children in each classroom," Flores said.