Congresswoman honors McAllen officer wounded in shooting at Border Patrol annex

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz honored a McAllen police office in Washington for his action during a shooting at the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Annex.

"Thank you, officer Garcia, for your bravery and your courage," De La Cruz said.

She stood near an enlarged picture of McAllen police officer Ismael Garcia. He was shot in the knee during the shooting at the Border Patrol annex on July 7.

"In the face of danger, he displayed valor, sacrifice, and selflessness. When I visit him in recovery, he expressed pride in taking the bullet to protect others," De La Cruz said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a timeline that said Border Patrol agents shot and killed the accused gunman.

Officer Garcia is expected to make a full recovery.