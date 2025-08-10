Construction at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville delayed ahead of first football game

High school football players across the Rio Grande Valley are out practicing in the heat.

Officials with the Brownsville Independent School District said the construction at Sams Memorial Stadium won't be done in time for the first football game.

Brownsville ISD Athletic Director Gilbert Leal says the project is 10 days behind schedule.

The district is replacing the track and expanding the field turf. The stadium will be transformed into a football and sports complex.

The goal was to have it completed at the end of August. Renovations began after graduation ceremonies in June, which caused the delay.

"We didn't want to rob that opportunity of celebration for our families, schools, and community," Leal said.

The recent rounds of heavy rain also played a role in the project's delay.

The district says football will be played at the Brownsville Sports Park or Veterans Memorial Stadium until the work at Sams Stadium is finished.

They're hoping it will be done by September 28, weather permitting.

