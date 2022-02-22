Construction continues on new dorms for migrant families in Reynosa

A pastor in Reynosa is using church donations to create safer housing for migrants.

The dorms will soon house migrant families who currently live at La Plaza De La Republica in Reynosa, just across the street from the Hidalgo International Bridge.

“It’s not safe for them where they’re at, especially for the children and the women,” said Pastor Joshua Muse with Kaleo International.

Muse lives in Reynosa and knows first-hand about the extortions and kidnappings many migrants live through.

In a recent interview with ABC News, the director of the Sidewalk School, a nonprofit helping migrants, pointed out Title 42, a CDC directive enforced because of the pandemic, is sending back hundreds of migrants who become stranded in Mexico.

Many of those migrants may move to former baseball fields a mile west from the bridge with lights, bathrooms and most importantly, walls, to keep the migrants safe.

“The situation needs to be handled better. I think a good solution would be working very closely with the NGO’s and with the local churches,” Muse said.

The governor of Tamaulipas has repeatedly asked for the creation of safe areas for migrants in cooperation with federal Mexican officials.

The first phase of the dorms will be ready within the next two to three weeks.