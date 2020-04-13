Construction firm settles Denver center bid-rigging claims
DENVER (AP) - A construction company has settled bid-rigging claims in a Denver convention center expansion project with a promise of a state payment and a component aimed at helping the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Denver Post reports Mortenson Construction is expected to pay $650,000, in addition to donating construction services on a project related to COVID-19. Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the first major resolution in Denver’s bidding scandal Monday. Mortenson’s donated work and materials must be worth at least the same amount as the fine, making the settlement’s value at least $1.3 million.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
