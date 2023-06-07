Construction to Upgrade McAllen Fire Station Causes Concerns for Community Garden

MCALLEN – A McAllen community garden off Harvey and Main streets has 40 percent less land because of a fire station expansion.

Last week, demolition started on McAllen Fire Station No. 2.

Some gardeners say debris landed on plants at the garden, potentially harming the soil and harvest.

But a contractor tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the debris was routinely wet to prevent that from happening.

On Tuesday, crews wrapped up the demolition process, leaving only dirt where the building once stood.

Construction on the new firehouse is scheduled to begin in April.